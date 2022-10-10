Jars of peanut butter

The Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries led by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension, is set to spread statewide through Oct. 31. Each county’s collection will be delivered to local food banks.

 COURTESY/UF/IFAS

The Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries led by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is set to spread statewide again in the month of October.

Donors can give unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size to nearby county Extension offices during business hours throughout the month. Many Extension offices also work with partnering organizations to collect donations; contact your local Extension office for locations and other details. After the friendly competition between counties ends Oct. 31, each collection is tallied and delivered to local food banks.

