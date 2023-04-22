Britain Politics

Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Jan. 18, 2022.

 ALASTAIR GRANT/AP PHOTO, FILE

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab grudgingly resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants, though he criticized the report as “flawed.”

Raab’s announcement came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the findings of an investigation into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain’s foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

