Britain Politics

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, second left, holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

 STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL PHOTO via AP

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament on Wednesday for the first time as leader.

Sunak took office on Tuesday and appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the governments of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems.

