Britain Economy

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, left and Prime Minister Liz Truss react, during a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the start of the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham, England, Oct. 2. British media on Friday say Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng has left the government, ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss on changes to an economic package that sparked market turmoil.

 STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA via AP, FILE

LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Treasury chief ahead of a hastily arranged news conference on Friday as she struggled to calm markets and hang on to her job following the release of a controversial economic plan.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure comes after just over a month in the job — and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.

