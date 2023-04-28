Vatican Pope Ukraine

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, is flanked by the Head of Papal Household Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza as he arrives at the Vatican, Thursday, April 27, 2023 for an audience with Pope Francis.

 ANDREW MEDICHINI/AP PHOTO

ROME (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister said he asked Pope Francis during a private Vatican audience Thursday to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, briefing reporters on his half-hour audience with the pontiff, said he also invited Francis to come to Ukraine.

