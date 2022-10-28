Russia Ukraine War

A local resident stands next to his car that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 ANDRIY ANDRIYENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow-appointed authorities have fled the capital of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region along with tens of thousands of residents as Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the city Thursda y while fighting also intensified in the country’s east.

Amid the battles, a senior Russian official warned that Western commercial satellites used for military purposes in support of Ukraine were a “legitimate target for a retaliatory strike.”

