Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier jumping off the German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery at his position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military intelligence has claimed, without offering evidence, that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant it occupies in the southeast of the country with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

A statement released Friday by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, and then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give the Russian forces the respite they need to regroup ahead of the counteroffensive.

