Russia Kremlin Drones

A ‘No fly zone’ sign is seen at the empty Red Square closed for Victory Parade preparation, next to the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin on Wednesday decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

 ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act. The Ukrainian president denied it, saying: “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow.”

Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

