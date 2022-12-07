Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre left, stands along servicemen during a minute of silence in honor of soldiers killed during fighting with Russian troops as he visits the Sloviansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a new display of defiance from Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to an eastern city near the front line Tuesday while two more strategic sites inside Russia were reportedly hit by drone attacks.

A fire blamed on a drone attack broke out at an airport in Russia's southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine, the region's governor said Tuesday. In a second incident, an industrial plant 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border was also targeted by drones, Russian independent media reported, apparently missing a fuel depot at the site.

Recommended for you