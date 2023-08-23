APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

People visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed ahead of the Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Ukraine marks the Independence Day on Aug. 24. 

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv's military intelligence services carried out a pair of recent drone attacks that hit parked bomber aircraft at air bases deep inside Russia, Ukraine media claimed Tuesday.

The attacks on Russian airfields on Saturday and Monday destroyed two Russian bombers and damaged two other aircraft, according to Ukrainska Pravda, as the war approaches its 18-month milestone.

