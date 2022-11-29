Russia Ukraine War Health System

This photo mad available by Ukrainian doctor Oleh Duda shows the moment when lights at a hospital went out as he was performing complicated, dangerous surgery on a bleeding patient at the hospital in western city of Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Russia’s devastating strikes on Ukraine’s power grid have strained and disrupted the country’s health care system, already battered by years of corruption, mismanagement, the COVID-19 pandemic and nine months of war.

 OLEH DUDA via AP

KYIV (AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes on Monday and warned of the possibility for a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks.

In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped up to boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that the population can enjoy some warmth during their coldest months of need and keep the resolve of the nation as high as possible.

