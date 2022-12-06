Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Zaporizhzhia region military administration, a damaged building and a car are seen after a Russian strike in the village of Novosofiivka, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday. Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country Monday, an attack that was anticipated as Russia seeks to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure with the approach of winter.

 ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION MILITARY ADMINISTRATION via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Russia launched a “massive missile attack” across Ukraine on Monday, striking homes and buildings, disrupting power supplies and causing civilian casualties.

The latest barrage, which Ukrainian authorities have been anticipating for days, was a new round of punishment by Moscow as it sought to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure as winter approaches — part of a new strategy in its nine-month war.

Recommended for you