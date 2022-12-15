Russia Ukraine War

A couple cover their damaged car with a plastic tarp after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted and destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage from some of them damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported.

The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable Ukraine’s capital remains to the regular Russian attacks that have devastated infrastructure and population centers in recent weeks, mostly in the country’s east and south. But they also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons — something that Patriot missiles from the U.S. may soon help boost.

