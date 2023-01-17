Russia Ukraine War US Training

Weapons lie on the ground as Ukrainian personnel take a break during training at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England on Oct. 12, 2022. The U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

 KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP PHOTO, FILE

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40, authorities said Monday, as Western analysts pointed to indications the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.

About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, and search and rescue crews have worked nonstop since Saturday’s strike to locate victims and survivors in the wreckage. The regional administration said 39 people have been rescued so far and 30 more remained missing. Authorities said at least 75 were wounded.

