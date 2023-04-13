Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a speech during his visit to Warsaw, Poland, April 5.

 CZAREK SOKOLOWSKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine promised Wednesday to investigate a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier.

The video spread quickly online and sparked outrage from Ukrainian officials. The Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified.

