Russia Ukraine War

A man cooks food on a potbelly stove on the stairs entrance of an apartment building in Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The situation in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other major cities has deteriorated drastically following the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

 ANDRIY ANDRIYENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently-liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighboring province of Mykolaiv, fearing that damage to the infrastructure is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said Monday.

Residents of the two southern regions, regularly shelled in the past months by Russian forces, have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and and western parts of the country, said Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

