Russia Ukraine Tragic Week

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on Wednesday, in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday.

 DANIEL COLE/AP PHOTO

BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — A small broom and dustpan in hand, Olga Prenzilevich cleans up the debris along the road in a sleepy Kyiv suburb next to a cordoned-off mound of charred vehicles and misshapen wreckage.

But she can’t sweep away the terrible memory of seeing the government helicopter that carried Ukraine’s interior minister tumbling through the fog and crashing into the kindergarten building. Or the frantic dash afterward to save the children, their tiny bodies in flames.

