APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 ANDRII MARIENKO/AP PHOTO

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Turkey’s president and the U.N. chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, discuss desperately needed grain exports and address the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant amid the fighting.

The gathering, held far from the front lines in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the Polish border, marked the first visit to Ukraine by Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan since the outbreak of the war, and the second by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

