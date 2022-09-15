Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.

 LEO CORREA/AP PHOTO

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday visited an area of northeastern Ukraine that was recently retaken from Russian forces, witnessing largescale devastation as prosecutors claimed that local residents had been tortured and killed during the half-year occupation.

Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.

Recommended for you