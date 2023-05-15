Germany Russia Ukraine War

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

 MATTHIAS SCHRADER/AP PHOTO

BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.

Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders.

