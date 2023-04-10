Russia Ukraine War Palm Sunday

Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine blesses worshipers as they gather to celebrate Palm Sunday at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine's most revered Orthodox site in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. 

 ADAM PEMBLE/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Willow branches in hand, Ukrainians marked Palm Sunday in the country's most revered Orthodox site that has been at the heart of a religious dispute playing out in parallel with the war against Russia.

Dozens of worshippers filled the grand Refectory Church of Anthony and Theodosius located inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastic complex. Many more waited outside in the sprawling courtyard and observed the service there.

