Ukrainians Living in Limbo

Ukrainian refugees wait in a gymnasium Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. As many as 20,000 Ukrainians who were granted permission to remain in the United States for one year after fleeing the early fighting in their native country are facing their humanitarian parole expiring, according to advocates.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO, FILE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — When U.S. officials at the U.S.-Mexico border stamped the Ukrainian passports of Mariia and her daughter last April and gave them permission to stay for a year, she figured she would return home within months.

Now with that year almost up and the war that caused them to flee still raging, their permission to stay in the U.S. — known as humanitarian parole — is set to expire April 23.

Recommended for you