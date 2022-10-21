Britain Politics

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

 JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT via AP

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

