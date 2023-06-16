Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of a building which was heavily damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog visited Europe’s largest atomic power plant Thursday in southern Ukraine, where a recent dam burst and the start of a counteroffensive in the war by Kyiv’s forces have heightened safety risks.

The visit was announced by Ukraine’s national nuclear energy company, Energoatom, in a Telegram post.

