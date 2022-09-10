Pakistan Floods

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods.

 FAREED KHAN/AP PHOTO

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the summer’s devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge.

Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed 1,391 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. Planeloads of aid from the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries have begun arriving, but Guterres said there’s more to be done.

