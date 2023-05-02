Sudan

American nationals are searched by the U.S. soldiers before boarding a ship in Port Sudan, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Sudan’s army and its rival paramilitary say they will extend a humanitarian cease-fire another 72 hours as of midnight. The decision follows international pressure to allow the safe passage of civilians and aid but also comes after days of continued fighting despite the earlier truce.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations’ top official in the country told The Associated Press on Monday, even as the two sides clashed in the capital despite another three-day extension of a fragile cease-fire.

If the talks come together, they would initially focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” cease-fire monitored by national and international observers, Volker Perthes said, but he warned there were still challenges in holding the negotiations. A string of temporary truces over the past week has eased fighting only in some areas, but in others fierce battles have continued to drive civilians from their homes and push the country into disaster.

