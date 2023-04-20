India Population

People eat street food as shoppers crowd a market in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a United Nations projection.

 ALTAF QADRI/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is on track to become the world’s most populous nation, surpassing China by 2.9 million people by mid-2023, according to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday.

The South Asian country will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people against China’s 1.4257 billion by the middle of the year, according to U.N. projections. Demographers say the limits of population data make it impossible to calculate an exact date.

