Sudan

Sudanese, who had been stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, arrive at Port Sudan airport, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The conflict between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary group has killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands since it broke out in mid-April, creating a humanitarian crisis inside the country and at its borders.

 AMR NABIL/AP PHOTO

CAIRO (AP) — The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday.

The International Organization for Migration said the clashes have forced over 1 million people to leave their homes to safer areas inside Sudan. Some 320,000 others have fled to the neighboring countries of Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic and Libya.

