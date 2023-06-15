CAIRO (AP) — The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than 2 million people, the United Nations said on Wednesday, as a U.N. official warned that escalating attacks in Darfur city could amount to “crimes against humanity.”

Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into an open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the northeastern African nation.

