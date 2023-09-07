TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge Tuesday dismissed a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state’s handling of unclaimed property. The lawsuit, filed last year, alleged that the state does not provide “just compensation,” such as interest, to owners who ultimately claim property. It contended that the system results in an unconstitutional “taking” of property.

The law involves people’s property that has been held by such things as banks and insurance companies. When the property is believed to be unclaimed, it is turned over to the state. Examples are money, unclaimed insurance proceeds and items in safe-deposit boxes. Unclaimed money is deposited into what is known as the State School Trust Fund, which helps support public schools.

