Mars-Ancient Microbes

Ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harboring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms.

 MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTER/UAE SPACE AGENCY via AP, FILE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harboring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms, French scientists reported Monday.

But if they existed, these simple life forms would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they triggered a Martian Ice Age and snuffed themselves out, the researchers concluded.

Recommended for you