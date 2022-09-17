Drainage work

Work to improve stormwater drainage was conducted recently on the city-owned property at 1960 Lakeview Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Work to improve stormwater drainage was conducted recently on the city-owned property between Lakeview Drive and Franklin Street.

The property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, was purchased by the City of Sebring for $200,000 in January 2019 and has been used as the location for the Downtown Sebring Famers Market and serves as additional parking for the waterfront area.

Recommended for you