SEBRING — Work to improve stormwater drainage was conducted recently on the city-owned property between Lakeview Drive and Franklin Street.
The property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, was purchased by the City of Sebring for $200,000 in January 2019 and has been used as the location for the Downtown Sebring Famers Market and serves as additional parking for the waterfront area.
In 2021 the City Council approved a $100,000 drainage project for the property.
Cool & Cobb Engineering designed a drainage system that utilizes the property as storage for stormwater through the use of a retention pond and sub-surface drain or French drain.
City staff believed the design would greatly reduce the amount of water that flows to West Center Avenue and eventually overwhelms the retention pond behind the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently that rainwater comes down South Ridgewood Drive from the Circle and some of it flows through the properties onto Franklin Street.
The city is hoping to catch some of that water in underground storage in large perforated pipe conveyances that the workers buried underneath the parking lot, which will be repaved, he said. There are a couple of big concrete access points that the city can use to maintain the drainage system.