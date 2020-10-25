SEBRING — On Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters will not only be electing people to office but also voting on six amendments to the Florida State Constitution. To help this important process, we have compiled each amendment here, including what the amendment says and a brief explanation of what a “yes” vote would mean.
Amendment 1
Citizenship Requirements to Vote in Florida Elections
What it says: “This amendment provides that only United States citizens who are at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”
What this means: If you vote “yes” the wording of the amendment will change from “every citizen” to say “only a citizen.” Saying “no” will keep the wording the same, meaning that any citizen of the United States who is also a citizen of Florida and registered to vote here can vote here. The Florida Constitution currently does not allow non-citizens to vote in any local or state elections, meaning that Amendment 1 would not change anything to that process.
Amendment 2
Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage
What it says: “Raises minimum wage to $10 per hour effective Sept. 30, 2021. Each Sept. 30 thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on Sept. 30, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting Sept. 30, 2027.”
What it means: Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour will see some come above the poverty line but could also result in businesses cutting hours or even cutting jobs to afford the new wage. With the increased wage would also come increased taxes on that wage. Larger companies would be able to handle the new wage easier than a small business who may need to raise prices or cut employees to compete.
Amendment 3
All voters vote in primary elections for state legislature, governor and cabinet
What it says: “Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024.”
What it means: By voting “yes” on Amendment 3, all candidates from each party for a particular race would appear together on the primary ballot with the top two vote-getters moving on to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. This would mean it conceivable that the two candidates going to the general election could be from the same party. Voting “no” means things would remain the same; Florida remaining a “closed primary” state and voters would select a candidate in the primary from each party to represent that party in the general election.
Amendment 4
Voter approval of Constitutional amendments
What it says: “Requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections.”
What it means: The current system requires that for constitutional amendments to become effective they must be approved by 60% of voters during a single general election. Voting “yes” would require said Amendment to gain approval by 60% of voters during a second general election before it could take effect. No other state has a two election system for passing constitutional amendments similar to this proposal.
Amendment 5
Limitations on Homestead property tax assessments; increased portability appeared to transfer accrued benefit
What it says: “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.”
What it means: Voting “yes” would extend the benefits of the Save Our Homes program from the current two years to three years, increasing the amount of time you would be able to move those benefits to another home. Amendment 5 has already been passed by both chambers of the Florida Legislature.
Amendment 6
Ad valorem tax discount for spouses of certain deceased veterans who had permanent, combat-related disabilities
What it says: “Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.”
What it means: A “yes” vote would allow a homestead exemption allotted a combat-disabled veteran 65 or older to transfer to their surviving spouse allowing them the benefits of the discount, provided they hold the property legally and reside at the property permanently. The discount would apply until the spouse remarries, sells the property or in some other way disposes of the property. Amendment 6 has already been passed by both chambers for the Florida Legislature.