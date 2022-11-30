Russia Ukraine War

A rescue worker makes tea for children at the heating tent “Point of Invincibly” in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in.

To ease that burden, NATO allies made plans to boost provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities to ensure Ukraine’s 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia’s invasion.

