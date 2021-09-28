SEBRING — After the latest session of contract talks, no agreement on teacher salaries was reached between the School Board of Highlands County and the teachers union. At this point, no date has been set to resume negotiations.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak said Sunday, “No date has been set yet because I found several discrepancies in the district’s budgeting practices that the district needs to correct before we can get a final dollar amount on their fund balances with which to bargain.
“I will be meeting with Mike Averyt (assistant superintendent of business operations) once they fix their books so we are working with correct numbers.”
The budget passed by the School Board is full of errors that nobody else seemed to catch, Demchak asserted.
Averyt said there are “no errors” in the budget. He will be meeting with Demchak to explain the budget so he understands what he is looking at.
The district and teachers union met on Sept. 15 for the first time since July and the board did not move off their position of the only raises being funded are those required by the TSIA (Teacher Salary Increase Allocation), which is equal to $214,229, Demchak said.
Of that amount, 80% must go to the base pay for starting classroom teachers with only the remaining 20% going to everyone else, he explained. This amounts to increasing the base from $44,200 to $44,676, which is far below last year’s starting pay in the surrounding counties.
The starting teacher salary in Glades County is $47,500 this year, Demchak noted.
Teachers above the base pay would get an annual increase of between $49 and $70 for the year, he said.
The Highlands County Education Association’s (teachers union) last offer is in line with HB5101, which states the base pay must increase by 150% of any salary increase to a teacher above $47,500, Demchak said.
“Thus, HCEA asked for an increase of $1,200 to teachers above $47,500 and $1,800 to teachers below $47,500, which would give Highlands County a base pay of $46,000 ... more inline with surrounding counties so Highlands can be competitive in recruiting teachers,” he said.
In addition, HCEA seeks to compensate long-term teachers who have remained committed to Highlands County and close the financial salary increase gap, Demchak said. He noted that last year teachers at the bottom of the pay scale received up to a $9,200 pay increase while those at the top received up to $1,400.
The union is asking for the following longevity supplements:
• 15-19 years with district – $750.
• 20-24 years with district – $1,500.
• 25-29 years with district – $2,250.
• 30-plus years with district – $3.000.
The total cost is $1.2 million, which is $800,000 lower than the total salary increase bargained each year for the past few years, according to Demchak.