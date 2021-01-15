SEBRING — No tentative agreement on salary has been reached after Thursday's contract talks between the county's educational support personnel union and district negotiators.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak said a key point of contention is the Support Personnel Association wants employees — who lost steps when employed during the lean years when no step/pay level increases were given — to start to be made whole.
After last years’ negotiations employees made presentations to the School Board about how unfair the lack of step movement has been to long-time employees, Demchak said.
"Step 16 is worth 17% and many employees have been waiting to get there for years," he noted. "For example one employee, I spoke with this week, has been with the district for 19 years and brought five years of experience when she was hired, yet she is only on level/step 14."
So far the school board has refused to address this issue, Demchak said. The educational support union has tried to stress to the district the importance of this to employees.
"We are close otherwise," he said.
The following has been agreed to in principle but not a tentative agreement:
• A 1% increase to every step/level on the scale except 16.
• Eliminate pay grade 6 which has 3 long term custodians on it and move them to grade 7.
• Increase the minimum pay rate for level 7 to $10.00/hr.
• 1 step movement to all eligible employees.
• Addition of new level 18 which gives those at the top a step an increase of 2%.
The District's cost for their proposal is $340,414, according to Demchak. The cost of the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association's proposal is about $420,000, which includes a second step to anyone hired prior to Dec. 31, 2014.