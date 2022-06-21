AVON PARK — The Untied Way of Central Florida’s annual celebration highlighted another year of successful campaigns and those who played a big part in helping the community through United Way.
The breakfast celebration was held at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
The 2021 Campaign Chair Randy Vosburg provided the campaign overview, noting that 86 local businesses and government entities ran campaigns to raise funds for United Way. This year there were more 1,000 donors in Highlands County.
With everyone providing their best gift this year, United Way came very close to the goal of $271,858, he said.
“We ended only $8,340 short,” Vosburg said.
He was given something that morning, Vosburg noted, as he opened an envelope with a check for $8,340 completing the campaign courtesy of the Alan Jay Automotive Network.
“So I am pleased to share that in my second year as campaign chair, we’ve met our goal,” he said.
In providing the annual overview, United Way of Central Florida, Highlands County Manager Deanne Shanklin said that United Way partnered with 26 teams for another successful Day of Caring that had a total of 221 volunteers in Highlands County at 24 different locations to help with many tasks that needed to be done.
Spring Lake Partners and Coronado Solar were recognized as the new businesses that brought in the most funding.
The top three work places that increased their contributions in 2021 were: Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Alan Jay Automotive Network.
The top three entities with the highest per capita donations were: first place, Johnson, Stivender Wealth Advisors; First Southern Bank and Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.
The Employee Coordinator of the Year was Becky Tyson from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The Volunteer of the Year was Trevor Murphy of Murphy Ag Solutions.
South Florida State College Director of Cultural Program Cindy Garren presented United Way’s highest honor — Citizen of the Year.
She said this year’s recipient was chosen because of their continuous support as, not only a leadership giver, but also through their professional and personal endeavors. This individual is always championing for United Way. They are passionate about creating lasting change and empower all those they encounter to join the cause and make a difference.
They have allowed United Way to run an employee campaign, host a fund raiser, encouraged their leader team to give, donate office space to United Way and supports Day of Caring, Garren said.
He is a community servant leader and has invested years in the welfare of students and families across Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties.
Garren present the Citizen of the Year award to SFSC President Thomas Leitzel.