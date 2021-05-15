SEBRING — United Way of Central Florida announced the creation of a new award – the Difference-Maker Award – at its annual meeting on Thursday at the Jack Stoup Civic Center.
United Way of Central Florida Vice President of Resource Development Ansley Woods announced the new award was created in honor of late Ambassador and staff member Kayla Harris.
The announcement came in the wake of Harris’s tragic passing on March 16, 2021.
Harris was 23 years old and had recently accepted the role of resource development assistant at UWCF after serving as the Highlands County Ambassador during the 2020-21 campaign. Staff remember Harris’s gentle spirit and kind heart that was felt by all she came in contact with.
She died in a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Polk County.
The Difference-Maker Award will be given annually to a young leader in Central Florida who exemplifies Harris’s heart for making an impact on their community with a commitment to continuous community service and a vision for improving lives and strengthening their community.
UWCF invites the public to nominate someone you believe is worthy of this honor.
Other considerations include:
• Volunteer service within Highlands, Hardee or Polk counties.
• Involvement with local young professionals organizations such as Emerge, Engage or Endeavor
• Member of United Way Young Leaders Society
• United Way Ambassador
UWCF board members and staff are not eligible.
Nominations are now open at: uwcf.org/differencemaker2021.