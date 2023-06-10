United Way of Central Florida Highlands County Division highlighted its efforts and recognized the many who have supported its mission at its annual celebration on Thursday morning at the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
United Way of Central Florida President and CEO Christina Criser Jackson said, “We gather today to share inspiring stories of resilience and healing that was made possible because of the people in this room.
“We all work together to make our world a little bit better and United Way’s vision of giving everyone the opportunity to reach their full potential can only be realized through the power of you – our donors, advocates and volunteers.”
Ashley Tinker, a Big Brothers/Big Sisters volunteer, was recognized as the Highlands County 2023 Difference Maker. Tinker spoke of her special connection with her “little sister” and how it was a positive experience for both of them.
The 2022 Campaign Chair Scott Noethlich said 54 businesses and government entities ran campaigns in Highlands County.
“With everyone giving their best gift, we came in at $205,596,” he said.
United Way Highlands County Director Liz Lind said it takes everyone in the community working together to accomplish more than any single group can on its own.
“We are proud of the work our community is doing and thankful for the collaborations we have with so many incredible organizations,” she said. On the Highlands County Day of Caring, 20 teams and a total of 250 volunteers went to 19 locations to help with all kinds of tasks that needed to done. Highlands County really shines for this event.”
Highlands County Advisory Board Chair Don Elwell said they came in short by $1,442 so he informed Alan Jay Wildstein who made a $5,000 donation.
Elwell recognized the Highlands County Divison Alexis de Tocqueville Society members who invested $10,000 or more in a United Way campaign year — Dr. CB & Ranjan Patel, Alan Jay Wildstein and Mr. and Mrs. Philip Grigsby.
J. Biance Financial was recognized for its successful new workplace campaign.
South Florida State College was in first place for the highest increase in a workplace campaign followed by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Highlands County YMCA.
The Employee Coordinator of the Year was Gloria Rybinski from the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
The 2022 Volunteer of the Year was Dusty Johnson, who has been a Highlands County Advisory Board member since 2010 and has served on the United Way Board of Directors since 2013.
Elwell was recognized as the Citizen of the Year. He has been involved in United Way of Central Florida since 2010 and has been a Highlands County Advisory Board member since 2020.