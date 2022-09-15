SEBRING — It was a big kickoff Thursday evening for the 2022 Campaign of The United Way of Central Florida in Highlands County with Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich being introduced as the 2022 Campaign chair with the goal of raising $280,000.
Noethlich announced the 2022 campaign goal at the kickoff event held at the home of Alan Jay Wildstein.
Don Elwell, this year’s Highlands County Advisory Board chair, said he has volunteered with United Way for many years and has seen first-hand how it engages individuals and companies in Highlands County to raise critical funding for services that are so needed in the community.
He noted the following have been included in the United Way of Central Florida’s Top 50 Donor list from the 2021 Campaign: Alan Jay Automotive Network, Duke Energy, School Board of Highlands County, Dr. CB and Ranjan Patel Family Foundation, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and Heartland National Bank.
UWCF Highlands County Manager Deanne Shanklin said, “We want to show our appreciation and thank everyone from our Leadership Givers to our CEO’s and Employee Coordinators who open their doors to let us come in and share our message, to our volunteers, our partner agencies who ‘make it happen’ and all those whose hard work and belief in our vision to unite our community and empower everyone to achieve their full potential.”
UWCF Board Liaison for Highlands County Dusty Johnson said, “As you know, we have many people in our community who are still struggling with food insecurity – not knowing where their next meal will come from.”
The first year of food distributions was successful, helping 9,120 families of which 9,870 were children with 563,625 pounds of food being distributed, he said. Since March of this year, the Highlands group has already been able to help 4,896 families distributing 215,700 pounds of food and helping feed 5,203 children.
“We are proud that our community has recognized the need for food and has stepped up to provide the funding needed for all three of our food distributions sites. These sites are located in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid, giving out food twice per month at each site,” Johnson said.
This is made possible by the generosity of sponsors Alan Jay Automotive Network, Duke Energy, Glades Electric Charitable Trust, Philip & Emily Grigsby, Highlands County Advisory Board, Highlands County Farm Bureau, Dr. CB and Ranjan Patel and South State Bank.
Francisco Vosburg, ambassador for UWCF in Highlands County, recognized the Campaign Pacesetters who agree to run their campaigns early to raise funds and get a jump-start on the Highlands County campaign goal.
The 2022 Campaign Pacesetters are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Highlands County, Champion for Children Foundation, First Southern Bank, Heartland National Bank, Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors, Ridge Area Arc and Wells Fargo
Along with Elwell, the Highlands County Advisory Board members are: Vice Chair and Public Relations Chair Ranjan Patel, UWCF Board Liaison for Highlands County Dusty Johnson, Campaign Chair Scott Noethlich, Nominations Chair Trevor Murphy, Community Investment Team Chair Ingra Gardner, Sheriff Paul Blackman, Jessica Carlson, Melisa Crews, Alison Hancock, Jennifer Koukos, Brenda Longshore, Carissa Marine, Brian Norris, Helen Rivera, Garrett Roberts, Blake Steedley, Paul von Merveldt, Chad Warrick, Romona Washington, Debbie Weigand and Karla Youlden.