SEBRING — United Way of Central Florida will be hosting its annual Day of Caring on Thursday, April 22, in honor of National Volunteer Week.
“This year we are hosting the event on the same day for Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties and are focusing on at home and outdoor volunteer projects to help support our local non-profit agencies,” according to Katherine Fitzwater, UWCF vice president of marketing and communications.
Volunteers are excited and ready to get out and help our community, she said. We will also be hosting a Facebook Live kickoff event at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sponsors for the Highlands County event are Publix, AdventHealth, Budget Insurance, South Florida State College and Glades Electric.
It’s a day where companies and individuals can come together and participate in multiple volunteer opportunities in the community.
This year you have an opportunity to participate in your own Day of Caring project, according to United Way of Central Florida. Become a self-starter and volunteer in an area that you have identified as a need.
Some examples are picking up litter at a bus stop, picking up trash in a park, etc.
You could also participate in writing thank you notes to first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and other individuals who have been in the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bring your friends to help you celebrate Day of Caring. Make the pledge to walk in your community’s trail. Making this commitment to walk also means you will be pledging to a 2-hour volunteer opportunity later this year.
For more information go online to: uwcf.org, click on “get involved,” then “volunteer,” and scroll down to click on “Day of Caring.”