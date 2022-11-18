University of Virginia Shooting

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, in Charlottesville, Va.

 SHABAM ATHUMAN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH via AP

Police awoke Indiana State athletic director Sherard Clinksdale early on Aug. 21 with tragic news. Two of the university’s football players, and another student, had died in a car accident.

Clinksdale immediately began devising a plan to console and support the teammates and friends of the deceased teenagers.

Recommended for you