TALLAHASSEE — A bill that would allow the state university system’s Board of Governors to create a new system of reviewing professors’ tenure is slated to be discussed by board members next week, amid opposition from Florida’s largest faculty union.
Lawmakers approved the measure (SB 7044) during the legislative session that ended March 14, though the bill has not been formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In part, the bill would allow the Board of Governors to adopt a regulation that would require every tenured university faculty member to undergo a “comprehensive post-tenure review” every five years.
The measure spells out that such reviews would have to take into account faculty members’ accomplishments and productivity, duties in research, “compensation considerations” and performance metrics.
The board’s Strategic Planning Committee is scheduled Tuesday to discuss how to carry out the bill, pending the governor’s signature.
But the proposal, which emerged late in the legislative session, is drawing objections from some people in the higher-education system, including the United Faculty of Florida union.
Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida and a professor at Florida Atlantic University, said the union is “firmly against” the legislation.
“Faculty are already reviewed by their peers and administrators on a rolling basis, both annually and through a system called Sustained Performance Evaluation or SPE,” Gothard told The News Service of Florida. “These processes of evaluation have been negotiated between faculty and administrators on all of Florida’s higher education campuses over the last 20 years, and their individual character reflects the unique nature of each of Florida’s 12 state university system campuses.”
Gothard also took issue with the way that lawmakers approved the measure in the waning days of the session and that the issue was never debated in House or Senate committees. He described the bill as having the potential to create a one-size-fits-all approach to reviewing faculty members’ tenure.
“Statewide policies that treat all of our campuses, our faculty and student bodies and our communities as interchangeable are a sure recipe for disaster, and had this bill come through the proper democratic channels, such disaster could have been avoided,” Gothard said.
Senate sponsor Manny Diaz Jr., a Hialeah Republican who has carried numerous high-profile education bills during his time in the Legislature, defended the measure during a floor debate this month. Diaz argued that the tenure reviews would not be a condition of employment and centered his remarks, in part, on how much professors are paid.
“If you look at the (state) ‘Right to Know’ website and you see the salaries that are being paid to our professors, I think having accountability under performance and having feedback to them … will continue to help our university system,” Diaz said.
Another part of the bill that generated debate seeks to significantly change the way state colleges and universities are accredited.
Schools would need to change accrediting agencies at the end of each accreditation cycle, which can last up to 10 years. Colleges and universities would be required to select an organization that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges currently is the accrediting organization for Florida’s higher-education institutions.
The Board of Governors would be responsible for identifying accrediting agencies “best suited to serve as an accreditor” by September.
The board and its committees are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.