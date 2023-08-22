Everglades National Park

There is plenty to see and learn from the boardwalk of Everglades National Park. Interested in finding out? Take a moment to mention it in the survey.

 COURTESY/TYLER JONES, UF/IFAS

GAINESVILLE — The University of Florida has launched an assessment survey to identify which natural resource, wildlife and agricultural interests and needs for information are most pressing to the Spanish-speaking communities across the Sunshine State.

This survey is part of a multistate partnership Extension research initiative in collaboration with New Mexico State University and the University of Arizona and funded by a $100,000 USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant. The survey, available in English and Spanish, is intended only for Hispanic adults living in the three collaborating states and takes 15 minutes to complete. Follow this link to take the survey.

