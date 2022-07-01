TALLAHASSEE — As Florida higher-education officials carry out a new law that will force state colleges and universities to choose new accrediting agencies, members of the university system’s Board of Governors criticized the current accreditor Wednesday — and even raised the possibility of a lawsuit.
Accreditation is highly significant for universities, as it allows course credits to transfer between accredited institutions and allows distribution of federal aid to students. Accreditation also is essential to schools’ access to federal grant money.
But state leaders are moving away from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which accredits all 12 public universities and 28 state colleges.
The new law (SB 7044), which will take effect Friday, will prohibit schools from keeping the same accrediting agencies through consecutive accreditation cycles. It also will allow colleges and universities to sue accrediting organizations for “retaliatory action taken against the postsecondary education institution by an accrediting agency.”
The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, came after clashes between the Board of Governors and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The accreditor, also known as SACSCOC, drew ire from the Board of Governors because of inquiries into high-profile issues at the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida. The association’s president, Belle Wheelan, wrote letters of inquiry about the issues.
“I don’t know whether (Wheelan) was having a bad week when she wrote these letters or did what she did,” Board of Governors member Ed Haddock said Wednesday. “But what I have learned is that education governance has become extremely political.”
Board members focused much of their criticism of Wheelan on a letter she sent last year to University of Florida officials. The letter asked for an explanation about a decision by UF to block three professors from serving as expert witnesses in a high-profile voting rights lawsuit.
The university ultimately took a series of steps to walk back its initial decision and the professors were allowed to testify, but SACSCOC announced it would convene a committee to probe the issue.
A review conducted in April by the SACSCOC committee, which looked at the university’s responses to conflict-of-interest and “academic freedom” issues, found that UF “operated with integrity” in all matters related to the investigation.
The committee also said in a recently published report that “several positive outcomes” came out of the controversy. The report said UF President Kent Fuchs and faculty leaders “were quick to take a series of both short and long-term actions to resolve the issues.”
While the issues with UF were ultimately resolved, some members of the Board of Governors said the actions of the accrediting agency caused universities to take hits to their reputations.
“I want to say, I am pleased that the findings are that the University (of Florida) acted with integrity, and has acted to advance academic freedom. But I also want to know where the university goes to get its reputation back. Because in my view, I think this is not the first time, not the second time — this is the third time that SACS intervened in our governance process. And not once was the outcome positive, in terms of when they short-circuit our governance,” Board of Governors member Alan Levine said.
Wheelan on Wednesday defended her inquiry into UF’s actions.
“SACSCOC followed the same procedures in reviewing UF as it has all other member institutions for which concerns were raised. It requested information from the university, information was provided and reviewed, a committee was sent to verify information, and the SACSCOC board found the university in compliance,” Wheelan said in a statement to The News Service of Florida.
In a discussion that spanned nearly an hour, some members of the Board of Governors floated the idea of seeking a “formal apology” from SACSCOC.
Board member Richard Corcoran, a former state education commissioner, was the subject of a SACSCOC inquiry related to a potential conflict of interest when he applied last year to become president of Florida State University. Corcoran said Wednesday that he wants to explore the idea of taking legal action against the accreditor.
At the time he applied to become FSU president, Corcoran held a seat on the Board of Governors because of his job as education commissioner. The Board of Governors must sign off on the appointments of university presidents. Wheelan questioned whether Corcoran’s candidacy for FSU president represented a conflict.
Wheelan wrote a letter to the Board of Governors in May 2021 that said if Corcoran didn’t vacate his position on the board while a candidate for the FSU presidency, SACSCOC would “find the institution out of compliance” with the accrediting body’s rules.
Corcoran didn’t leave the board and was not selected as FSU president.
After stepping down as education commissioner this spring, Corcoran was appointed to the Board of Governors by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“Why wouldn’t we at least consult with somebody and get a valid legal opinion,” Corcoran asked other board members Wednesday, adding that the accrediting agency displayed “an absolute pattern of behavior that needs to stop.”
Levine, however, said that he would rather see the board “move on” and follow what lawmakers approved.