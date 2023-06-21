When you hear ‘carnivores in Central Florida’, what comes to mind? Maybe you think of the iconic Florida black bear, bobcat, or even the elusive Florida panther. You might be surprised to learn there are some unlikely carnivores that are hiding in plain sight – carnivorous plants. Florida is home to around 42 species of carnivorous plants, 16 of which are in Highlands County, including 10 species of bladderworts, three species of butterworts, two species of sundews, and one species of pitcher plant, that typically grow in wet environments.

Carnivorous plants obtain their nutrients not only from the soil like most plants, but also from their diets. Carnivorous plants feed on insects and other small organisms because the environments where they grow are often lacking in the essential nutrients they need to grow. Different types of carnivorous plants have varied strategies to catch their prey. For example, sundews have sticky leaves that act like a glue trap, while pitcher plants attract prey to sweet fluid found in their long tubes. Once they catch an insect, the plants will then produce digestive juices, much like mammal carnivores, that breakdown the prey so they can absorb the nutrients.

