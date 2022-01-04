Heron Street at
Hammock RoadSEBRING — Highlands County Road & Bridge will begin work this week on Heron Street in Sebring. Crews will be performing a complete reconstruction of the roadway, along with associated drainage work.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, a hard road closure of Heron Street, starting at Hammock Road, will be put in place for the duration of the road project.
Heron Street will be closed from Hammock Road through Thrush Avenue. A soft road closure at Heron and Thrush will be in place, where only local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to residences.
For those traveling on Hammock Road, an alternate route would be to take Brunns Road/Flare Road to U.S. 27 to get to Sparrow Avenue, Whatley Boulevard or Thunderbird Road.
For those living in the Sebring Hills neighborhood and wanting to access Hammock Road, detour to either Sparrow Avenue, Whatley Boulevard or Thunderbird Road to access U.S. 27 and travel south.
Local traffic should use caution in the project area. The motoring public will need to please follow all posted detours and traffic control devices, which will be in place at the start of construction.
The project is estimated to take one year.
Sun Pure RoadAVON PARK — Also starting Jan. 4, roadwork is scheduled to begin along Sun Pure Road from U.S. 27 to Nucor Drive. The work will include temporary lane closures and traffic flagmen in the area. Work is expected to continue through Feb. 15.
Kenilworth resurfacingSEBRING — Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has contracted with Excavation Point Inc. for the design and construction for the resurfacing of Kenilworth Boulevard from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road in Sebring. Construction will begin sometime toward the end of January. The project will accommodate for the 12 Hours of Sebring event in March.
Work is expected to take approximately seven months. More information will be provided as the project continues.