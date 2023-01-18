LAKE PLACID — The county won’t have to study how construction of a new Lake Placid fire house might affect skinks or gopher tortoises.
That’s the message from County Administrator Laurie Hurner, who updated the Lake Placid Town Council on the latest preparation for the fire station the county wants to build on Hillcrest Avenue in town.
Hurner was likely referencing the sand skink, an endangered reptile present on the Lake Wales Ridge, the Winter Haven Ridge in Polk County, and other areas. The Lake Wales Ridge, upon which Highlands County is built, runs from Lake Wales, through Lake Placid and southward to Venus. The sand skink looks like a small, silver snake with a wedged-shape snout, small eyes, and no external ear openings.
“The best news I have for you today, is our natural resources assessment has come back, and we met with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission,” Hurner told the council Jan. 9. “We do not need a cover board survey for skinks, we do not need to mitigate for gopher (tortoises), but we could have looked at the (fire station) site and told you that.”
A cover board survey has participants place plywood boards on the ground for several weeks. Students or volunteers visit the boards once a day or more often, lifting the boards to count any skinks or other reptiles have taken refuge under them.
“I meet with my planning staff and with my folks that are working on this project every two weeks,” she said. “We don’t have any holdups at this point in time. Everybody’s back at work, we’re excited, we want to building a fire house.”
The county had considered a much larger firehouse next to AdventHealth Lake Placid on U.S. 27, but county planners determined that environmental mitigation at the site would have increased construction costs there by many thousands of dollars.
The original discussion described a masonry building fire station with a steel roof. It was to have several fire truck bays with room for ambulances and personnel. Tampa construction company Wharton-Smith, Inc. has been designing the building for some time, and bidding for construction was to start in the second quarter of 2023.
“It will be nice to have this level of a fire and EMS station in town,” Royce said in August. “We will have a higher level of fire and EMS protection in Lake Placid and surrounding area.”