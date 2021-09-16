SEBRING — The City Council discussed its hopes recently for improvements at some of the city’s mobile home parks as the first draft of regulations nears completion.
At a recent City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Program Manager Jeff Schmucker said the Planning Council wanted to get some final feedback before presenting the draft language to the City Council at its next meeting or soon after.
The issue is how to address existing and new mobile home parks, he said.
The two concepts being discussed are how to deal with non-conforming parks by use, which means they are in a zone that doesn’t support the use, and non-conforming mobile home parks by design, meaning they are in a zone that permits them, but the design doesn’t conform to the city’s current codes, Schmucker said.
Mobile home parks that are non-conforming by use would not be able to expand or be improved. Generally, mobile homes can’t be replaced on the site, he said. Non-conforming by design allows mobile home parks to potentially improve that design and expand.
Something to consider is the lot size requirements, which currently the city’s code requires 40-foot-wide lots and a 4,000-square-foot area, that is it, Schmucker said. Looking at mobile home sizes, especially considering doublewides, that size lot probably doesn’t suffice for those types of units.
Also, there was some discussion about allowing recreational vehicles and park models, he noted.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said one of the concerns and reasons this has been brought up is the city has about six or seven mobile home parks. Some of them, he said, are in pretty bad shape.
“Originally, back in the day, when they said you can’t replace these, the idea was, eventually they will go by the wayside. But, they haven’t done that,” he said. “It has been 40 or 50 years and they are still out there. People keep fixing up these old, old mobile homes and some of the mobile home parks look pretty bad.”
One of the things the Planning Council came up with that he is 100% in agreement is regulating the parks as a planned unit development (PUD), Lowrance said.
The mobile home parks should be looked at one at a time and put under a PUD, he said. City staff should get with owners to inform them about what they can do to get closer to conformity with the new regulations.
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman said he agreed with Lowrance.
“I am uniquely aware of the city ordinance where they eliminated the replacement of mobile homes, back about 15 or 12 years ago,” he said. “We actually eliminated an entire park.” That park was across from the Police Station and is now a vacant field.
“Each park has to be taken on its own merit because they are all incredibly different,” Dettman said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said the city is just trying to make what is there look better. “... and possibly put bigger mobile homes in and not these little bitty things that they are patching from the ‘30s and ‘40s,” he said.
Councilman Mark Stewart said the city definitely needs to set some minimum standards with a PUD.
“I don’t have a problem with small because of the small home thing going across the country, which has merit,” he said. “If we set some minimum standards, some of those are going to be pretty hard to achieve in some of these parks.”
Mayor John Shoop said the cost could be prohibitive for some parks to widen a road with a big enough turning radius (for emergency vehicles). He agrees there should be some alternatives for parks that can’t conform to the new regulations.
“We are doing something,” Shoop said. “If we don’t do anything, it will be just like they are.”
Lowrance said the city may not be able to get the parks up to new standards, but it can get them to make improvements.
In October, 2020, the council approved the second and final reading of three annexation ordinances that extended the city limits to include three mobile home parks, along with the existing parks in the city.