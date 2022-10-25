Immigration-Wrong Addresses

Venezuelans Yeysy Hernandez, left, and Candy Cegarra speak during an interview with The Associated Press, Thursday, in New York.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.

“It was a fake building. I didn’t understand what it was,” he said.

